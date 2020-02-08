Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 793 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Visa by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Visa by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 22,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. 5,678,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

