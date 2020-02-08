Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,418 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

