Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

