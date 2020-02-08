Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 504,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 72,970 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 153,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 6,173,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,946. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

