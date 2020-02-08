Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.44. 303,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $294.81 and a 52 week high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.