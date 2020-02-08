Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 217.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,772 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,534. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

