Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $93.90. 210,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,567. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

