Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 87,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

