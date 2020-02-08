Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.67. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,205. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.