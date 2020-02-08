Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.79. 22,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,912. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Park National by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 74.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth about $5,381,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

