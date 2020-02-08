Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. 20,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $378.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,318.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 153.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.