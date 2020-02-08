Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 4.2%

Parkit Enterprise Inc (CVE:PKT)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 8,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.24.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

