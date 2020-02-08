Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the third quarter worth $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 4.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 129,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,627. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

