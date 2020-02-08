Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $165,000 Holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 82,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

