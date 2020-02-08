Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. 3,125,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $145.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

