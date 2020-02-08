Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,289,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.