Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. 2,063,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

