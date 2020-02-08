Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.04. 48,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,273. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

