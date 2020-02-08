Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 111,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,183. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $56.15.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $169,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,335,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $664,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,808 shares of company stock worth $3,854,459. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

