Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. AltaCorp Capital cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

