Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $372.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $293.53. The stock had a trading volume of 944,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.69 and a 200 day moving average of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $165.98 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 389,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

