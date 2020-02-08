Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.53. 944,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.