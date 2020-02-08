Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.75.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.53. 944,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
