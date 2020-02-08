Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.88. 4,165,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,297. Paypal has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

