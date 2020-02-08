PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBF. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,621,597 shares of company stock valued at $108,039,608. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

