PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,696. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

