PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,056 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,056 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. TowneBank accounts for approximately 1.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TowneBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 123,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,579. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.