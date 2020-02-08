PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 122,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,686. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

