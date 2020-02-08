PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,625 Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 4,315,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,563. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

