PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Atrion makes up about 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRI. ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Atrion stock traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $682.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $723.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.34 and a fifty-two week high of $948.03.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $686.25 per share, with a total value of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.