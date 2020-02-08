PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $6,391,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 52,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.45.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.42. 788,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,325. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

