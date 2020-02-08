Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 26th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

PGC opened at $30.54 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

