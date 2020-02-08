Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PGC. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $592.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

