Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

PGC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. 53,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,623. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $590.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

