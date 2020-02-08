Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,380.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,265.84. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

