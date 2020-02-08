Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $28.00 at MKM Partners

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Cowen initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of PTON traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,137. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $79,603,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

