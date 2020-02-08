Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

