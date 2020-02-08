Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Nomura

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Nomura from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 3,255,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,253. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 239,962 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

