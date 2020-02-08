Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from to in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

PENN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 3,255,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 645,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

