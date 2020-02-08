Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from to in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.
PENN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 3,255,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $35.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 645,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
