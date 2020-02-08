PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 676,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.07. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

