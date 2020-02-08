PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

PMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 844,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,286. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

