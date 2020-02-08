Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.