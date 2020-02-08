Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. 2,068,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

