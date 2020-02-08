Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $175.57 and a one year high of $309.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

