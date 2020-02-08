PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

