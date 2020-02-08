Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 450,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Perficient by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Perficient by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 345,124 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,032,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $7,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

