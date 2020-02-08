Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. Performance Food Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.28 EPS.
NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 723,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
