Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. Performance Food Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.28 EPS.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 723,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.