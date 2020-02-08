Petromin Resources (CVE:PTR) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Petromin Resources (CVE:PTR) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Petromin Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Petromin Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.03.

Petromin Resources Company Profile

Petromin Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of interests in oil and natural gas projects in Canada. The Company’s oil and gas properties are situated in the province of Alberta, Canada.

