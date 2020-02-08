Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.62. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

