Pillar Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $8,140.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

