Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,395,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average of $171.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

